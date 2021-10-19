3-year-old child injured by debris in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people, including a 3-year-old child, were taken to the hospital Tuesday after being injured by debris in a shooting in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called the area around Kimberly Avenue and 68th Street on reports of a shooting. The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama while a man was taken to UAB Hospital.

A woman was questioned by police at the scene, but no charges or arrests have been announced.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.