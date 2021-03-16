3 teenagers charged with attempted murder in Center Point shooting

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Center Point Monday.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have charged two 17-year-olds and one 14-year-old in the shooting, which happened in the 500 block of 18th Avenue in Center Point. The shooting was reportedly the result of a neighborhood feud.

As of Tuesday, the victim was reportedly in stable condition.

The 14-year-old suspect is being held at Jefferson County Family Court while the two 17-year-old suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

