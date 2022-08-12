BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three overnight shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of 20th Place Ensley. Upon arrival, they found a woman, 30-year-old Cheyanne Maria Wilson, shot inside a home and a man, 41-year-old Reginald Jerome Reynolds, shot in the yard across the street. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a suspect is in custody.

The second shooting happened about 30 minutes later, just a few blocks away, in the 2800 block of 29th Place Ensley. West Precinct officers arrived on the scene and found a man, 25-year-old Jonathan Devon Glenn, lying unresponsive on the front porch of a home suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. Fitzgerald says investigators believe that the victim was targeted, and no one is in custody at this time.

A third homicide took place in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue West, where West Precinct officers were dispatched after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 1:45 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man that had been shot, lying unresponsive inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Fitzgerald says that there have been no arrests made.

All three cases are thought to be domestic in nature. Any one with information regarding any of these crimes is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764 or call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.