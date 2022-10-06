Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house. (Getty Images)

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house.

According to Scottsboro Police Detective and Sergeant Ryan Putman, officers responded to a home on McFoilton Lane for a burglary in progress.

A homeowner had seen the three suspects on their video surveillance camera system, and they decided to go home to confront them, police said.

Putman says that all of the suspects had fled before officers arrived, but after an initial investigation, were found a short while later and arrested:

Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez, 34, of Queens, NY

Jane Bernal, 44, of Corona, NY

Omar Stive Acuna Benavides, 32, of College Point, NY

All three were charged with third-degree burglary/domestic violence, larceny/theft and illegal entry. Alvarez was also charged with fraud.

Bond for Bernal and Benavides was set for $100,000, with bond for Alvarez was set at $150,000.

The Scottsboro Police Department says the incident remains under investigation.