BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three men injured Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the 8700 block of 2nd Court North. BPD says the incident was isolated amongst the three individuals. They were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released. BPD is attempting to establish a motive at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.