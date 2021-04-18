3 men in custody following machine gunfire in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department states that three men were taken into custody Sunday afternoon after reports of machine gunfire at McKenzie Court.

Officers were called to the complex off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 11:47 a.m. after hearing reports of men shooting hundreds of rounds from machine guns. A TPD sergeant spotted a silver BMW speeding from the area and notified other officers.

A photograph of the firearms recovered during the search.

Multiple units responded and stopped the vehicle around Interstate 359 and 35th Street.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered two pistols, one of which had been reported stolen. They also recovered a 22-caliber AR-style rifle with a 25-round magazine, a short-barreled rifle with a 100-round magazine, vials of THC oil, two small packaged bags of marijuana, an orange ski mask, gloves and arm sleeves.

A photograph that shows the bags of marijuana.

Members of the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force came to the scene and charged the suspects the following charges:

Robert Johnson, 18, first-degree possession of marijuana

Jaivoen Dubose, 20, second-degree possession of marijuana

Kenneth Duncan, 19, second-degree possession of marijuana

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, says the TPD.