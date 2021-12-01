3 men charged for Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins following Saturday pursuit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men were charged with breaking into cars in Tuscaloosa after a police pursuit in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Dylan Alexander Joseph, 23, James Bernarel Maye, 19, and LaDarrius Tervelle Harrison, 19, were taken into custody by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that there had been reports of vehicle break-ins in the Magnolia Park area off Old Greensboro Road that morning. They spotted the suspected SUV and pursued it to an apartment complex on 18th Street East.

When deputies apprehended the suspects, they claim to have found items from break-ins across Tuscaloosa County and in the city. Joseph, Maye, and Harrison were jailed on seven counts of breaking and entering a vehicle for the county cases on Saturday.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department obtained warrants to charge the three with five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle in the Ridgewood and Broadview neighborhoods. Joseph and Maye were served while still being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Harrison was released on bond for the county charges, but turned himself in on TPD’s new charges Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re grateful the residents were able to provide us with the security footage and that people shared the videos on social media,” Capt. Kip Hart said in a press release. “We’re grateful the Sheriff’s deputies were able to take these suspects into custody and work with us on these cases.”