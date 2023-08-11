CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – On Wednesday, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men on drug-related charges following a pursuit that ended in Talladega County.

According to the CCSO, the pursuit began after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Polaris Ranger that was traveling on a public highway in Hollins on Wednesday. When the deputies attempted to stop the car, the driver fled, leading deputies to pursue the men into Talladega County, where the vehicle became disabled due to mechanical issues.

Once the pursuit ended, deputies reportedly located illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

The Polaris Ranger was occupied by three men, all of whom were taken into custody. Dionne McKinney, Dennis Isbell and Marcus Christian were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

McKinney

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree possession of marijuana

Posession of drug paraphenalia

Attempting to elude law enforcement.

Isbell

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian