ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men were arrested on child pornography charges Thursday after investigators executed several search warrants.

According to Sheriff Jonathon Horton, investigators with the State of Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed search warrants at three different homes on September 22, leading to the arrests of Logan Lee Jolley, Christopher Jay Dowdy and Bruce Alan Mize.

Jolley, 25, was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and dissemination of obscene matter. Authorities say he admitted to receiving and sending child pornography. He is being held at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on a $270,000 cash bond.

Dowdy, 55, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

Mize, 18, was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Authorities say he admitted to downloading, sending, and selling child pornography on the internet. He is being held on a $220,000 property bond.

Jolley, Dowdy, and Mize have the same bond conditions which consist of no internet, smart phones, no contact with anyone under 18 years old, and to be supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections once released.

The ECSO says there will possibly be more charges filed on all three men.

