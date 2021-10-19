3 men arrested in fatal shooting during Midfield robbery

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department has arrested three men in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Domanic Reshawn Bellard (left), Bernard Lavar Lewis (center) and Romeo Bruce Bankhead (right) were all arrested after MPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on Oct. 13.

According to MPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of 11th Avenue on Oct. 10. Once on the scene, they discovered Christopher Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities say Jones was shot during a robbery.

Bellard, 31, Lewis, 33, and Bankhead, 19, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.