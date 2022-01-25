ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Oneonta police on Tuesday announced the arrest of three juveniles after soda cans were thrown through the windows of homes in Oneonta and Arab in late December.

In a post on social media, Oneonta police said two boys, ages 15 and 16, and one girl, age 15, were arrested on charges of criminal mischief and assault. All three juveniles were students in Blount County Schools, according to police, although one lives in Marshall County.

The arrests stem from an incident on Dec. 28 where police said “a person or persons used some type of mechanical device to propel soda cans at high velocity through the windows of seven homes in Oneonta.”

Police said at the time that one young woman was injured by debris as she slept inside an area home.

Oneonta authorities said additional charges are pending from the Arab Police Department.

“This case is an example of all people and organizations working together to bring about a positive resolution to the crimes occurring in our communities and show that in working together we can make a difference,” Oneonta police said in their post.