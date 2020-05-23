3 inmates escape from Tuscaloosa County Jail

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three inmates escaped from the Tuscaloosa County Jail, authorities reported Saturday evening.

Local authorities are searching for Richard Lancaster, described as 6-feet, 2-inches, 185 pounds; Seth Williams, 6-feet, 1-inch, 185 pounds; and Cameron Newell, 5-feet, 10-inches, 185 pounds.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of the three escaped inmates, please call 911.

