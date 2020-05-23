3 inmates escape from Tuscaloosa County Jail

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) -- A man missing from Mississippi was found dead in Bessemer on Friday afternoon, according to Bessmer police.

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Jones. Around 3:30 p,m., Jones's truck was found in the 1700 Block of Clarendon Ave. After a continued search, police found Jones in an abandoned house in the 1800 Block of Fairfax Avenue.