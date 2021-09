BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, a group of people were inside a home on the 4300 block of 12 Court North when a gray sedan began shooting.

One victim was shot in the another, another victim in the ankle and while another was shot in the hip. All three are expected to recover from their injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

