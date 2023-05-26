BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting Friday night.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, the shooting took place at around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paris Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a car that was shot into and several shell casings, but no victims were located on the scene.

Reports later came in stating one adult male victim was transported to a local hospital and a second adult male was found in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue North. Both victims were transported to UAB Hospital, with one in a life-threatening condition.

The preliminary investigation suggests shots were fired during an argument over a dice game. Fitzgerald says no suspects are currently in custody and it’s unknown how many people were involved in the shooting.

