3 injured, 1 killed in Tuscaloosa shootings Friday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were injured and another was killed in two separate shootings Friday night on Branscomb Avenue and Willow Avenue.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, calls came at 11:30 p.m. Friday about a shooting on Branscomb Avenue where one woman was critically injured and two men were injured, but in stable condition.

Later at 12:44 a.m. Saturday morning, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received calls about a shooting on Willow Avenue where one man was shot several times. He later died from his injuries. at approximately 12:44 A.M. on Saturday morning of a shooting on Willow Avenue.

It is unknown if these shootings are related.

CBS 42 will update this story as more information becomes available.