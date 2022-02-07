HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three suspects are in custody after police said they robbed a pharmacy delivery driver at gunpoint Monday morning.

According to Hoover Police, officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to Mountain Drive near Shades Mountain Plaza on a report of an armed robbery involving three suspects.

Responding officers received a description of the suspects’ vehicle and located it traveling on Tyler Road near Southland Drive. The vehicle continued onto Hackberry Lane where officers tried to stop it.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Blue Ridge Boulevard after a brief pursuit. One suspect attempted to leave the scene on foot, but was quickly captured.

All three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Hoover City Jail. Their identities will be released once formal charges are announced.