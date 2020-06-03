3 Etowah County women charged with chemical endangerment of child

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Last month, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three pregnant women and charged them with chemical endangerment of their unborn children.

Stephanie Marie Zurita, 20, of Gadsden, was arrested on May 6 after testing positive with cocaine while she was 32 weeks pregnant. Zurita admitted to using cocaine and has already given birth to her child.

Summer Nicole Coe, 22, of Gadsden, was arrested on May 26 after being found with marijuana and Suboxone in her system while she was pregnant. Coe admitted to using marijuana while pregnant. Coe faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, giving false information to law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

Lindsey Brooke Mitchell, 31, of Rainbow City, was arrested on May 29 after admitting to taking heroin, Suboxone, Xanax, marijuana, and morphine while being pregnant. Mitchell is roughly three months pregnant and tested positive for Suboxone, fentanyl, benzodiazepines, opiates, and THC when tested.

Bond for all three women has been set at $10,000 cash and conditions of bond are to go through a drug treatment program and to be supervised by Etowah County Court Referral upon release from the Etowah County Detention Center.

LATEST POSTS