3 dead from suspected drug overdoses at Jefferson County apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, police were called to the same apartment complex twice in on the east side of Jefferson County to deal with three deaths that may have been caused by drug overdoses.

At 7:30 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Livingston Oaks Apartments regarding a 42-year-old woman who was unresponsive and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It appears that the female had been using crack cocaine and had overdosed,” a release from the JCSO stated.

Later that day at 5:15 p.m., a person reportedly had gone to another apartment at the same complex to check on a family member. When they arrived, they found two women who were unresponsive and called 911. The victims were 56 and 58 years old. According to the JCSO, it appeared the victims had recently used illegal drugs.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and is attempting to determine if the victims used the same type of drugs.