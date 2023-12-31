BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced three suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to the BPD, 43-year-old Birmingham resident David Nicholas was shot and killed Dec. 23 in the 1400 block of Lake Lane. A woman who was kidnapped in the incident was found safe.

BPD detectives presented case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. They obtained warrants for capital murder (kidnapping) and first-degree kidnapping.

Dustin Stanfield, 43, of Hoover, and 33-year-old Birmingham resident Joshua Guthrie were arrested Dec. 24. Brittany Patterson, 33, of Mount Olive, was arrested Saturday.

All suspects will be held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.