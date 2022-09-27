HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested three Birmingham men in connection to multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday.

According to HPD, officers received multiple calls involving several suspects breaking into vehicles in the Bluff Park community. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description that the callers had provided. During the investigation, officers recovered property from multiple car break-ins that had been reported. A stolen SUV was also recovered in the area as a result of night shift officers’ efforts.

Mario Thomas, 20, was charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property. His total bond is $222,500.

Da’Mario Thomas, 20, was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, his bond is $200,000.

Tavares Nelson, 19, was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle with a $200,000 bond.

All three were booked into the Hoover City Jail on Sunday and have since been transferred to Jefferson County Jail.