JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A funeral home raid in Jasper led to three people being arrested on drug charges.

According to the Jasper Police Department on Thursday, agents from Jasper’s narcotics enforcement team executed a search warrant at the South Side Funeral Home. Officers recovered over a half a pound of methamphetamine inside the funeral home.

Kinte Gosha, 46, was arrested for drug trafficking methamphetamine. Arthur McCollum, 48, was also arrested for drug trafficking methamphetamine. He was also arrested in 2019 for drug trafficking.

44-year-old Odell Swain was arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He is out on bond for an unlawful distribution charge issued in 2021. All three are from Jasper.

“These drugs destroy homes, families and communities, and we remain committed to fighting this poison by targeting those who bring it into our city and sell it to our residents,” JPD Chief J.C. Poe said in a department Facebook post. “I appreciate the help we received from District Attorney Bill Adair and his staff in this case. Now, we need assistance from local judges to keep these repeat offenders off the streets, and facilities to adequately house these inmates so that our state and county jails aren’t faced with releasing inmates due to overcrowding.”