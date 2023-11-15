RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were arrested in St. Clair County on Wednesday for drug-related crimes.

The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) executed a narcotics search warrant in Ragland Wednesday morning.

Jonathan R. Marks of Moody was arrested for methamphetamine possession, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $11,500.00 bond.

Ashley Head of Ragland was arrested for methamphetamine possession, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $11,500.00 bond.

Christopher D. Glass of Pell City was arrested on three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $81,500.00

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing DEU investigation into the possession and distribution of illegal drugs.

The arrests were assisted by the St. Clair County SWAT Team, the Pell City PD, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Patrol, FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.