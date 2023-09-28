GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police announced the arrest of three people in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this spring.

On March 30, Gadsden Police discovered Jacob Graham shot in his vehicle on the 1500 block of Mississippi Street in East Gadsden. Graham was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

Gadsden Police claim Graham was able to tell detectives prior to his death that he was robbed and shot while trying to sell a gun.

On Sept. 28, Gadsden Police confirmed the arrest of Jakarious Moore, D’Angelo Martin and Kendrick Williams in connection with Graham’s death. The three suspects all face a charge of capital murder.