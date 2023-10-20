BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men have been arrested in connection to a street racing incident and fatal hit-and-run case, Birmingham Police Department announced Friday.

The following have been identified as suspects in the death of Geremy Earl Fantroy Picking, who was struck and killed in the 1700 block of Bessemer Road on Oct. 8:

Antonio Gonzales-Rebeles Jr., 22, of Adamsville. Charged with felony attempting to elude ($10,000 Bond), reckless endangerment ($1,000 Bond) and resisting arrest ($1,000 Bond).

Malic Paradise, 20, of Birmingham. Charged with manslaughter ($30,000 Bond), leaving the scene of an accident with injury ($15,000 Bond) and attempting to elude ($15,000 Bond).

Kijuntai Paradise, 23, of Birmingham. Charged with hindering prosecution ($8,000 Bond).

According to BPD, investigators learned that Picking was struck by a red Chrysler 300 after reviewing nearby video footage. The suspected driver of the Chrysler was identified as Malic Paradise. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

During the investigation, detectives concluded that Malic’s brother Kijuntai assisted him in destroying evidence. Warrants were obtained for hindering protection, and Kijuntai was arrested Wednesday. He is currently in custody and will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that officers were responding to a report of illegal street racing near the Birmingham Crossplex. They learned that one of the vehicles, a yellow Kia Stinger, was possibly stolen property.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the Kia in the 5700 Block of Bessemer Road. The

driver, identified by BPD as Gonzales-Rebeles Jr., led police on a chase that ended near I-59 North and the Valley Road Exit. He was taken into custody and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

In the process of these arrests, officers recovered the Yellow KIA Stinger and Red Chrysler 300 as well as three handguns.