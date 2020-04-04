3 arrested for fleeing Oneonta police, violating State of Emergency order related to COVID-19

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oneonta Police Department arrested three men Friday night and early Saturday morning for crimes committed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrew Bonner, Charles Bouyer and Ronald Watters are all facing a charge of attempting to elude, and violating the State of Emergency order, according to Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton.

In addition, Bonner is also charged with third-degree theft of property.

According to police, Bonner, Bouyer and Watters were out Friday night and were suspected of being involved in shoplifting from Walmart in Oneonta. Police said the three fled in a vehicle. Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspects, but they fled and later crashed. Two of the suspects were taken into custody immediately and the final suspect was caught later, Clifton said. All are charged in connection with attempting to elude and being in violation of the State of Emergency that Gov. Kay Ivey issued in March.

Chief Clifton told CBS 42 the Oneonta Police Department is not out setting up roadblocks or stopping people who are abiding by the Governor’s orders. However, the police department is warning the public that if an individual is caught committing a crime and in violation of the State of Emergency, law enforcement officers will charge accordingly.

The crime is then a violation of the Governor’s State of Emergency, which is a misdemeanor offense.

Bonner, Bouyer and Watters each have a bond set at $1,500.