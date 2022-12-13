WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were arrested in Walker County after complaints of drug distribution at the Budget Inn in Jasper.

Brooklyn Madison, 21, of Sumiton, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. Leroy Madison Jr., 49, of Oakman was charged with trafficking fentanyl and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Starr Lewis, 35, of Jasper, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, 51 grams of fentanyl, meth, weed, pills and other paraphernalia were found.