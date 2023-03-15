JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department announced it executed two arrest warrants and a search warrant in Jasper on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the JPD, Nicholas Poe, 40, of Jasper, was arrested on warrants for distribution of fentanyl and meth. Poe will be charged with two counts of trafficking heroin and fentanyl. Officers said they recovered one ounce of fentanyl, one ounce of heroin and pills believed to be laced with fentanyl.

Donald Waldrop, 45, of Jasper, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant at the scene of the search warrant. After being transported to Jasper City Jail, he was found to be in possession of a gram of fentanyl.

Dario Smith, 31, of Jasper, was arrested for distribution of meth.