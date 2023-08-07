ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women and a man have been arrested for kidnapping and assault, according to sheriff Jonathon Horton.

According to Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Baker, 49 and Brandy Click, 46 have been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault. Amy Downing, 48, was charged with first-degree assault. The arrests are in connection to an abduction and assault of a Guntersville man that occurred in the Egypt community in late July.

Officers said the victim walked up to a residence in the Egypt community asking for help with his hands still bound to him. Deputies and medics arrived and transported the victim to a Gadsden hospital and later transferred the victim to a Birmingham hospital for surgeries regarding his injuries.

Baker and Click are in the Etowah County Detention Center with no bond on the kidnapping charged and a bond of $50,000 for the assault charge. Downing is in the Marshall County Jail but once released, will be sent to the Etowah County jail with a $50,000 bond for the assault charge.