HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men were taken into custody March 2 for vehicle break-ins, Hoover Police Department said.

According to police, the suspects were spotted breaking into vehicles on the parking lot of The Halston apartment complex. As officers entered the complex, the suspects allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

Jayryn Omar Chaney, 18, of Bessemer, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude. Jordan Latrell Smith, 19, of Fairfield, and Darrell DeWayne Jackson, 18, of Bessemer, were both being charged with unlawful breaking and entering and attempting to elude.

Chaney and Smith have since been released on bond. Jackson remains in custody at Jefferson County Jail on unrelated warrants.