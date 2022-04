BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three suspects are in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Birmingham on Thursday.

According to Birmingham Police, the car chase began around 55th Street and Avenue Q at 11:29 a.m. The chase ended on Montevallo Road after the driver in the stolen car crashed. Three suspects were taken into custody at the scene of the crash and treated for minor injuries.

A fourth suspect remains at large at this time.