3 accused of stealing checkbook from vehicle and cashing the checks across Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police said three people have been arrested after stealing a checkbook and cashing checks from it across the city.

A Decatur resident contacted police in October to report somebody stole their checkbook from their vehicle.

A short time later, police discovered checks from the checkbook were cashed at several businesses across the city.

Juan Hernandez, 39, and Cesar Hernandez, 32, were arrested Monday in connection with the stolen checkbook.

Juan was charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of third-degree possession of a forged item. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $12,000 bond.

Cesar was charged with identity theft and third-degree possession of a forged item. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $6,000 bond.

Decatur Police said Tuesday morning they were still searching for the third person, Sayna Gilbert, 33.

Gilbert was arrested later Tuesday, charged with third-degree possession of a forged item, and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond.