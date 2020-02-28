2nd suspect in gas station theft that led to death of store clerk sentenced 15 years

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man will spend 15 years in jail for manslaughter.

Michael Burrell has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for manslaughter and 12 months for theft of property lesser charges for a July 2018 robbery that led to the death of store clerk Sheila Britton.

Sheila Britton

The incident happened in July 2018 when Britton tried to stop suspect Dewan Hampton and Michael Burrell from taking three cases of beer from the convenience store without paying for it.

While trying to get the beer back, Britton was dragged by the suspects’ car through the parking lot and later died from her injuries.

The other suspect in connection to the incident, Dewan Hampton is serving 15 years in jail.

For more, follow our Tuscaloosa Bureau reporter Tim Reid on twitter @reidreporterguy

JUST IN: Micheal Burrell will serve 15 years in jail for manslaughter and 12 months for theft of property lesser charges. He was originally charged with murder and robbery in the death of Tuscaloosa gas station clerk Sheila Britton. Dewan Hampton is serving 15 years in jail pic.twitter.com/hnsX97kdYw — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) February 28, 2020

MORE: July 2018, Britton tried to stop Dewan Hampton and Michael Burrell, after they had taken three cases of beer from the store without paying for it. While trying to get the beer back, she was dragged by the suspect’s car through the parking lot and died from her injuries. pic.twitter.com/SvWr8756tc — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) February 28, 2020

LATEST POSTS