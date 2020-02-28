2nd suspect in gas station theft that led to death of store clerk sentenced 15 years

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man will spend 15 years in jail for manslaughter.
Michael Burrell has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for manslaughter and 12 months for theft of property lesser charges for a July 2018 robbery that led to the death of store clerk Sheila Britton.
The incident happened in July 2018 when Britton tried to stop suspect Dewan Hampton and Michael Burrell from taking three cases of beer from the convenience store without paying for it.
While trying to get the beer back, Britton was dragged by the suspects’ car through the parking lot and later died from her injuries.
The other suspect in connection to the incident, Dewan Hampton is serving 15 years in jail.
