2nd suspect arrested in Fairfield shooting that killed Bessemer man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect connected to the murder of Bessemer man who was found shot dead in the middle of a Fairfield street.

Wednesday night, Authorities arrested and charged Da’Marcus Gilliam for the murder of Jon Paul Matthew Kimber.

Deputies responded to a call on June 17 of a person shot near the intersection of Gary Avenue and 49th Street in Fairfield just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found Jon Paul Matthew Kimber, 27 of Bessemer, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gilliam has been charged with Capital Murder and will be held without bond. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Gilliam is the second suspect to be charged in the shooting death. Last week, Joydan Ja’Niece Blackwell was arrested on Capital Murder charges during the initial investigation and remains in the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are still expected.

