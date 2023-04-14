BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced a second arrest has been made in a homicide investigation case.

Tony Howard Jones II, 32, of Birmingham, was arrested Thursday after a warrant for capital murder was issued for him in connection to the murder of Devarta Thomas, who was found shot and killed March 20 in the 300 block of 74th Street North.

Howard II is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

On March 24, BPD homicide detectives arrested Jamarian Carpenter in connection to the shooting. He is also facing a capital murder charge.