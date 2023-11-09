FOSTERS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced Thursday a second man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Oct. 31 that left a 22-year-old man dead.

According to TVCU Capt. Jack Kennedy, Jason Rubin, 22, has been committed to jail with no bond in connection to Jaylin Reed’s death. Tywann Long, 20, was arrested Oct. 31 and also charged with murder in the case.

At around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 31, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Timbertop Lane in Fosters on reports of a shooting. A deputy/paramedic at the scene attempted to aid Reed, but he was pronounced dead.

The TVCU was called to assume an investigation, which Kennedy stated the investigation is ongoing.