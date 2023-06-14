BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A second arrest was made Wednesday in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in an altercation last year.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, it obtained a capital murder warrant for Derrick Michael Stone Jr., 21, in connection to Dwaine Thomas’ death. Stone Jr. was arrested by the BPD Special Enforcement Division’s Crime Reduction Team at a residence in west Birmingham. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

This is the second arrest police have made in relation to Thomas’ death. The G.W. Carver High School senior was shot in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW on May 16, 2022, in an altercation.

Following the fatality, detectives were able to obtain a capital murder warrant for then 18-year-old Jamarien Goree. After he was arrested, he was placed in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.