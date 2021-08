Police car and crime scene tape on a city street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Center Point man was shot and killed following a reported assault in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Bryce Landrus Berry, 26, of Center Point, was shot following a reported assault on the 1100 block of Princeton Avenue SW in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon.

No further information has been made available. The investigation is ongoing.

