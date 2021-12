BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man killed over the weekend in a Birmingham was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mikael Rashad McCord, of Birmingham, was shot on 17th Place SW around 8:20 pm Saturday. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The coroner’s office said the shooting happened during a reported assault near the roadway and is being investigated as a homicide.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating.