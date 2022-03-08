BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old woman shot and killed in Birmingham was identified early Tuesday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, officers found Tamaya Delshaia Morton inside of a crashed SUV on 46th Place North suffering from a gunshot wound Monday evening. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Morton dead at the scene.

Birmingham Police said officers made contact with a person of interest in connection with the shooting and took her in for questioning. No charges are filed at this time.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.