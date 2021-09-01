26-year-old arrested at Homewood hotel in shooting investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made following a shooting incident on Saturday in the East Lake District, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

BPD arrested 26-year-old Brandon Tamburelli in connection with the shooting at a Super 8 hotel in Homewood Saturday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a person shot on 7th Ave. South, where they located a gunshot victim that local residents were attempting to help. The victim was then transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police claim Tamburelli and the victim were acquaintances who were engaged in an altercation before the victim was shot. BPD reported that the area of the shooting was well populated and local residents spoke with police about the altercation and Tamburelli, who fled the scene in a vehicle. This information helped officers locate Tamburelli at the Super 8 hotel at 140 Vulcan Road in Homewood.

Taburelli was charged with 2nd degree aggravated assault and bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail.