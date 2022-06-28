TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a double homicide and attempted murder case.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that could help lead to the arrest or identity of anyone involved in two Tuskegee burglaries that resulted in the death of two individuals and attempted death of another.

According to TPD, on June 13, two men were shot during a burglary in the 800 block of Wright Street. One of the men died and one was “critically injured.”

On the same day, one man was found murdered by gunfire during a burglary in the 400 block of Vaughn Street.

No other information has been released. If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 215-7867.