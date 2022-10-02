BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering from an unknown injury. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene and attempted CPR to no avail.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The death has been classified as a homicide and there is no one in custody currently. If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764.