COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police arrested and charged a man with child pornography possession in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.

Jordan Price, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute and eight counts of child pornography. Price was arrested after the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force and Criminal Investigations Division investigators executed a search warrant at his home in the 14000 block of Keenes Mill Road in Cottondale Friday. Probable cause was established to arrest Price after the search.

Price is currently being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a total bond of $180,000. Investigators expect more charges in the future.