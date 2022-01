BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man died hours after being shot in the Central Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 24-year-old Leeco Demon Whittington, Jr. was found shot at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of South Park Road.

Whittington was taken to UAB hospital, where he died hours later from his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Birmingham Police Department.

