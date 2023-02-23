BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marquis Kantrell Drakes Jr., was found shot in the 1400 block of 29th Street Ensley around 11:58 a.m.

Drakes was transported to UAB Hospital where he died at 12:32 p.m.

Drakes’ death is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.