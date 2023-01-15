TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on University Blvd and left a woman dead.

According to TPD, a 23-year-old woman was shot inside a vehicle in the area of Grace Street and University Blvd around 1:45 a.m. The victim’s vehicle drove along University Blvd. until it encountered UAPD police vehicle and stopped for help.

Two people have been arrested for capital murder.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.