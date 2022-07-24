BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old Heflin man was identified as the victim of a Birmingham homicide.

According to Birmingham Police, Reed Anderson Rigsby was found unresponsive inside of a home on 6th Avenue South the afternoon of July 22. Birmingham Fire arrived on scene and pronounced Rigsby dead at the scene.

The case was originally investigated as an unclassified death, but following an autopsy report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office the case was reclassified as a homicide.

No further information has been released at this time.