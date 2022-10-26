Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a $22,500 reward being offered for information regarding a 2015 double homicide in Talladega County.

According to TCSO, on Nov. 30, 2015, around 8 p.m., deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the 2800 block of Oakdale Road in Alpine. Upon arrival, Stephen Ryan King was found dead at the scene and his stepfather, John Lowe Jr., was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. A witness told officers that an unknown person walked up and asked King and Lowe for directions before hearing gunshots.

There is currently a $22,500 reward available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the homicides. $5,000 is offered from the Alabama Governor’s Office, $5,000 from King’s father, $5,000 from Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, $5,000 from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers and a private donor is offering an additional $2,500.

If you have information, call 334-215-7867. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.