BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate was found dead at a Bessemer prison over the weekend.

On Saturday, La’Ricky Shama Scott, 22, was found unresponsive in his cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy found no evidence of foul play or trauma in Scott’s death.

In 2019, Scott was convicted of firing a gun into an occupied building in Butler County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating Scott’s death.