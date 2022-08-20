BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 12:39 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows the victim was having dialogue with an unknown man before being shot. The suspect fled the scene is currently at-large.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.